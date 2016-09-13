The Maharashtra government’s move to no longer declare a Class X candidate to have failed is an illusion and will never address the basic questions (“Maharashtra govt. makes exams ‘fail safe’,” Sept.12). There is no doubt that this will help to reduce the drop-out rate especially among those who hail from economically backward sections. But to introduce an angle of “parental pressure” is unwarranted. The government should have worked towards the enhancing the quality of education among the less privileged sections creating more opportunities for children rather than making compromises with academic standards at a crucial stage and creating unemployable graduates.

Akshay Sarjerao Kamble,

Mumbai