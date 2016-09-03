The project to make a large forest patch in Bengaluru India’s first ‘Butterfly Conservation Reserve’ (“A little neglect helps butterflies thrive in Bengaluru oasis”, Sept.1) is one that should be replicated across India. Our cities are fast becoming concrete jungles where there is absolutely no green space left. It’s our duty to protect wildlife and help conserve fauna and flora. With such a project, Bengaluru should once again try to get back its name as the “Garden city”.

A. Sankara Mahadevan,

Pudukudi, Tamil Nadu