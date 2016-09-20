The debate on the uniform civil code has once again gained ground with the BJP coming to power. The intent seems to be to target the autonomy of Muslims because the debate seems to recognise Muslim personal laws as being the sole reason for the inequalities Muslim women face. But the reality is that women in every religious or cultural group face some sort of inequality. There is a need to bring in Muslims under a common code in a harmonious manner. Every religious group should also be encouraged to get involved in this debate.

Karan Choudhary,

Pathankot, Punjab