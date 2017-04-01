more-in

The spectacular cricketing win of India over Australia on Tuesday has left the Indian team as well as countless fans in this great nation in a triumphant and jubilant mood. But as a 13-year-old schoolchild, I find the chain of rudeness set off by both teams to be unacceptable. This certainly cannot be called cricket! This fascinating game’s charm lies in players congratulating each other for their spellbinding performance in every match, no matter who wins. I was relieved to read about players on both sides feeling guilty and showing some sense of remorse. Given their stature, cricketers need to be aware of the way they conduct themselves (‘Sport’ – “Aussie friends comment overblown, says Kohli”, March 31).

Afraaz Sidhu,

Jalandhar, Punjab