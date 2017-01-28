Unfairness of Padma awards

more-in

G. Jwala and Pankaj Advani’s comments were heart-rending (“You should know the art of PR to get Padma Award” and “What more should I do, asks Pankaj Advani”, Jan.27). Many have complained that they do not get to know the guidelines for selection for the Padma awards, and that the process is opaque. Having clout mars the selection process. The problem is not that the undeserving get the Padma awards; it is that the deserving don’t. Many deserving candidates do not ask for the award as it is a matter of self-respect for them. If applying for the award is the first procedural step, then people should know the basis for such an application.

V. Lakshmanan, Tirupur