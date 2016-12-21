Trump and the world

more-in

The United States has always been unpredictable in its foreign policy, especially towards India, and the election of Donald Trump takes this unpredictability to the next level (“The world according to Trump”, Dec.20). India is drifting towards the U.S. and this is placing strains on our ties with Russia. In the 21st century, foreign policy is not only a tool with which to ensure peaceful existence in the world but is also a instrument to usher in social and economic transformation. We should follow a simple rule. In foreign policy we don’t have permanent friends or permanent enemies but only permanent interests. Peace is still elusive in Afghanistan, so there is a strong possibility that U.S. policy towards Pakistan is going to be more or less the same. India should tread cautiously.

Sandeep Kumar Meena,

New Delhi