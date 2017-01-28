Trump’s first week

more-in

U.S. President Donald Trump’s tough stand on climate change will create chaos globally (“Setback to climate action plans”, Jan.27). Much has been said about how global warming has taken place because of greenhouse gas emissions, such as carbon dioxide, caused by fossil fuel-based activities. The United Nations recognises the historical responsibility of developed countries in tackling climate change, and this includes the U.S. The burden of climate change cannot fall on the developing countries. Mr. Trump must understand that the Paris Accord was a historic agreement between the developed and developing countries to tackle climate change. Last year, India was able to make the International Solar Alliance a reality at the Marrakesh climate change conference. Leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi should negotiate with Mr. Trump to explain the problem of climate change. If not, India will be one of the first victims of the U.S. President’s knee-jerk decisions.

Ashok Kumar, Delhi

The conversation between United State President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi should sound alarm bells in Pakistan. That Mr. Trump chose to call Mr. Modi even before calling Russian President Vladimir Putin or Chinese President Xi Jinping indicates his eagerness to build strong relations with New Delhi. President Trump’s soft corner for India was evident even during his campaign. During the Obama era, relations between the U.S. and India were great. Continuity and enhancement of that special relationship should be the aim of Mr. Modi and Mr. Trump. India should not allow the steady momentum of goodwill and trust built between Mr. Modi and former U.S. President Barack Obama slip away, especially in the backdrop of strong anti-Trump rhetoric prevailing in parts of the world.

Ganapathi Bhat, Akola, Vidarbha