Fear of the Modi juggernaut appears to have helped seal the deal between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress (“Congress to fight 105 seats in U.P.”, Jan.23). It’s sink or swim for the Congress as the SP appears to be on a stronger wicket. If the Congress performs poorly, it will go into further decline. Conversely, an impressive tally could mark the beginning of its slow revival and in capturing lost ground. Uttar Pradesh is Rahul Gandhi’s real test.

Jitendra G. Kothari,

Mumbai