The Syrian conflict has turned out to be quicksand. It has sucked out the lives of thousands of innocent civilians. The fact that the Russian ambassador to Turkey was murdered shows how disgruntled and unhappy people are. A great human tragedy has happened in Aleppo. Instead of engaging in fresh conflict with Turkey, Russia should continue to engage with Syria, the U.S., Turkey and Iran and ensure that there is a lasting solution.

T. Anand Raj,

Chennai