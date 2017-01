more-in

Another rail accident (“39 killed, over 50 injured as Hirakhand Express derails”, Jan.23). It is unfortunate that such a large railway network doesn’t seem to be getting the basics right. Is a proper study being done to figure out the strengths and weaknesses of our Railways? Are we acting on the recommendations of safety committees? Technology should be used to the fullest. Travellers need to be assured that they are safe.

Bontalakoti Sankaranarayana,

Mangaluru