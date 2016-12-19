Space for the disabled

more-in

The Disabilities Bill redefining “disability” to include mental illness, autism spectrum disorder, cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy and chronic neurological conditions and offering not just educational, employment concessions, but quota and reservations in the public sector to the disabled seem to be necessitated by changed socio-economic situations where differently-abled persons need to be treated equally. Now the crux of the matter lies in implementing the law in right earnest (“RS passes Disabilities Bill with more benefits”, Dec.15) .

R. Prabhu Raj,

Bengaluru

Our lawmakers should also explore the option of extending the disability status to people suffering from inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) which includes Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis. Parts of Europe and North America recognise such people to be disabled and the extent of this is determined by a gastric professional.

K. Raghavendra Rao,

Hyderabad