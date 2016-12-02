Letters

Sound of birds

The sudden disappearance of the sparrow is another indication of how man has distanced himself from his natural surroundings (“Confessions of a bird man”, Dec.1). The biosphere is one integral whole, an interconnected web of species essential for our survival. As man continues to tamper with this balance, to the extent it might be irreversible, the aftermath is inconceivably horrifying. The article has an important lesson for our conservationists. It tacitly lays emphasis on the potential of communities and cultures in making important contributions to the field of conservation.

Shalini Bellan, Bengaluru

