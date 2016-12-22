Shifting goalposts

more-in

Ever since demonetisation took effect, we have witnessed a number of sudden changes in the government’s stand (Editorial – “An unkind postscript”, Dec.21). It is obvious that the government did not have a road map to begin with. The burden is now being borne by the poor and downtrodden who find it difficult to keep themselves informed. Public trust in the government has also been undermined. The problem lies not in demonetisation but in the haphazard, unplanned and skewed way of policy implementation.

Vyom Bharadvaj,

Mohali, Punjab

In the entire debate surrounding demonetisation, hardly any attention has been paid to the plight of bankers. With rules being altered every second day, bankers are at a loss to understand the rules. Facing angry and unruly customers day in and day out and dealing with an acute short supply of money, are among their major problems (“Banks attacked in western U.P. for lack of cash”, Dec.21). One wonders whether demonetisation even factored in the burden bankers would have to face.

Abraham Joseph,

Gurugram, Haryana

The various acts and modifications made in regard to demonetisation show that the decision made by the government was in haste and palpably with the “confluence of thoughts” with the RBI Governor without properly assessing the difficulties which may arise. Once difficulties arose, the slogan of a cashless society was coined which is next to impossible to achieve in India given the low levels of literacy.

The problems of Internet connectivity in rural areas were also overlooked. Small shop owners and street vendors also refuse to accept PoPs, debit and credit cards as they are not very confident. Attempts to strike at hoarders, the corrupt and terrorists are laudable, but the method adopted was fraught with grave consequences.

Ramarao Gantimahapatruni,

Visakhapatnam

As a Non-Resident Indian I have been getting mixed reactions from those returning from India. They say that the situation is not so bad now in Bengaluru, Lucknow and Mumbai while it is difficult in Hyderabad and New Delhi. We understand from Indian Embassy sources here that everything will be normal by the end of January 2017.

Suddapalli Bhaskara Rao,

Muscat, Sultanate of Oman

Most banks are still receiving denominations that were rendered invalid on November 8. Reports suggest ‘a mafia’ in operation which ensured legal tender for a percentage of commission and the newest notification was to curb this. Demonetisation has created employment for many to become agents to convert black money.

Rahul Nair H.,

Thiruvananthapuram

The hullabaloo over restrictions, now amended, on depositing demonetised currency notes above Rs.5,000 in bank accounts is unjustified.

The Editorial appears to be very harsh on the government. The argument that amnesty-seekers face no questions while others are harassed is disingenuous. There is no reason why an honest taxpayer should take the trouble of making multiple visits to the bank for depositing old currency notes except perhaps to help out others. Therefore, multiple deposits of old notes in bank accounts, prima facie, invite suspicion. That said, since all are honest until proved otherwise, the task of ascertaining the validity of such deposits should have been left to the taxman to be carried out as a post-deposit scrutiny.

V.N. Mukundarajan,

Thiruvananthapuram