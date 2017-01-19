SP-Congress combine

more-in

The eagerness of the Congress party to hang on to the coat-tails of the Samajwadi Party by forging an alliance is a last-ditch attempt by the Grand Old Party to gain a foothold in U.P. where it continues to enjoy only an also-ran status (“SP, Congress inch closer to alliance”, Jan.18). The Congress shot itself in the foot by nominating Sheila Dikshit as the party’s chief ministerial candidate for U.P. on the premise that she is a “bahu” of the State. The SP has little to gain from an alliance with the Congress as the latter has no vote bank to call its own and Akhilesh Yadav is sure to be loath to part with a large number of seats. If a Mahagathbandhan becomes a reality, the Congress’s share of seats could plummet further. With opinion polls favouring the Bharatiya Janata Party, which will of course leave no stone unturned to storm to power in India’s largest State, the SP, already facing incumbency and intra-party hassles, will have an uphill task to retain power. With the Congress like an albatross round its neck, its prospects might further wane. Both the BJP and the SP will, however, have to contend with the Bahujan Samaj Party, as dismissing Mayawati as a spent force could prove calamitous.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru

The BJP will be poised to face a mighty combine if the SP and Congress get together. Akilesh Yadav has immense support in the State. The Congress as an individual entity can end up with nothing, but teaming with the SP it can hope for a decent score. The BSP’s strategies are yet to be revealed, but it is presently watching in silence the grand episode of family feud in the SP. Despite the rift between father and son, the latter seems to be in good shape to race along on his bicycle.

N. Visveswaran,

Chennai

The proposed combine is in keeping with a modern trend in Indian politics. In every State, there are parties ready to tie up with each other to face a common enemy. But this will be a stopgap arrangement, paving the way for the stronger party to take full advantage of the results. We have seen this trend often enough to recognise it.

P.U. Krishnan,

Ooty