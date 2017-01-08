Russian hacking

more-in

If Russia was successful in its “hacking attempts” during the 2016 U.S. presidential election campaign, it not only shows the U.S.’s incompetence and inability to ward off hacking but also its woeful intelligence failure (‘World’ – “‘Putin directed campaign to discredit Clinton, aid Trump’”, Jan.8). Had President-elect Donald Trump been in the know of alleged hacking attempts, it would underscore the fact that he was ready and willing to employ and encourage unfair and unjust means to win the election, and at the cost of his country’s honour and prestige. The election result would have been a different story had the hacking “story” been officially revealed during the campaign. In hindsight, it must and can be said that the FBI Director’s move to revive the email controversy involving presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the fag end of the campaign had affected her election prospects. Ms. Clinton has genuine reasons to be aggrieved.

All said and done, let it not be forgotten that the U.S. has covertly and overtly wielded its power and sway to influence elections in many a country. Then why blame Russia for hacking?

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala