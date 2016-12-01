more-in

Leave alone Mosul, it will take decades for West Asia in general and Iraq in particular to taste peace (“The long road to Mosul”, Nov.30). The arrogant attitude of the allies in invading Iraq on false charges and killing Saddam Hussein is the major source of all the woes that Iraq faces today. Likewise, disbanding Iraq’s standing army was another blunder. Those soldiers have joined the ranks of the Islamic State and are spreading mayhem. A world body such as the UN cannot keep its eyes shut and pretend as though the IS is a creation of Islamic terrorists.

T. Anand Raj, Chennai