The remark by BJP Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh Vinay Katiyar on “prettier female star campaigners” vis-à-vis Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reveals his mentality (Jan.26). He has been guilty of making such controversial statements in the past and the BJP leadership needs to advise him. At a time when the BJP is keen to wrest power from the Samajwadi Party in the State, its leaders should refrain from making such remarks. Why give the Opposition an unnecessary advantage?

Bal Govind, Noida