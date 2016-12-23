Raid on TN Chief Secretary

more-in

That so much cash in new currency, undisclosed income, and gold were found in the residential and office premises of P. Rama Mohana Rao, who has been replaced as Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary after the raids, is disgraceful (“Taxmen raid T.N. Chief Secretary”, Dec.22). The seizure shows the extent of corruption in the system. It also indicates that there may be a sprawling network of dishonest officials, with a few honourable exceptions. The unprecedented raiding of the office of the Chief Secretary in the Secretariat only highlights the intensity of the operation. It is ironic that as Chief Secretary, he was holding additional charge as Vigilance Commissioner.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur

One wonders if such a raid would have been conducted during the tenure of the late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu who is supposed to have hand-picked this officer. The whole episode is sordid and shows the government in very poor light.

K. Balakesari,

Chennai

This is not only a big stain on Mr. Rao but also on the bureaucracy and the Tamil Nadu government. When the most important person in the administration lands in such a mess, it could have widespread ramifications in a turbulent State which just lost its Chief Minister.

Albert Devakaram,

Chennai

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has revealed again her new-found penchant to jump the gun (“Raids vindictive: Mamata Banerjee”, Dec.22). In her apparent eagerness to take on the Central government, Ms. Banerjee risks the equanimity and level-headedness expected of a leader of her stature.

A. Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

The incident shows an unholy nexus between bank officials and top-level officials in the bureaucracy. It shows that some bureaucrats get easy access to huge amounts of new currency even as the common man continues to suffer every day in long queues.

Prerna Singh,

New Delhi