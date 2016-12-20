Ragging again

more-in

The dastardly incident of ragging at an institute in Nattakom, Kerala, shows that the ‘practice’ still thrives (“Five surrender in Kerala ragging case”, Dec.19). It is shocking that one of the two students whose condition is reported to be serious has suffered damage to his kidneys and now requires dialysis. The offenders need to be punished severely.

K.V. Raghuram,

Wayanad, Kerala

Parents now dread what their child will undergo in the name of ragging. Of course there will be some who say that both victim and perpetrator will laugh it away in the years to come but there are many victims who end up being scarred and traumatised. In this instance in Kerala, one wonders what the management was doing. Senior students can channellise their energies into intense sporting activities. My advice to them: go for a couple of rounds in a wrestling or boxing match. Spare your juniors.

Amalia Abbar,

Mullakodi, Kannur, Kerala