Protests for jallikattu

With different opinions surfacing on the need to continue jallikattu, it is important to weigh the pros and cons of the sport (“Spectator gored to death at T.N. bull run”, Jan.18). While I empathise with the need to sustain indigenous cattle breeds, that jallikattu alone can help achieve this objective is not a convincing argument. Is there no other way to protect the bulls? As a progressive nation, we seem to be caught in a tussle between tradition and development. Agriculturists and animal husbandry specialists must provide direction to the government to sustain indigenous cattle breeds or do research on the subject. Government programmes are needed to promote the cause.

As long as there are interested participants, the sport can be regulated and held without the needless trauma that the bulls are put through today. Also, painting all animal lovers with one brush and labelling them as being against tradition seems uncharitable. Voiceless animals need us to speak for them.

Anand Aravamudhan,

Chennai

Protests in Tamil Nadu have taken a dramatic turn with the youth taking centre stage and protesting peacefully. That the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government have not yet initiated concrete steps to address the legitimate demands of those protesting is intriguing.

This peaceful protest is yet another indicator of the peace-loving nature of the Tamils.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Madurai

Every community has its own identity and culture. Jallikattu is a part of Tamil culture. People across the world celebrate traditions of different kinds. Similarly, in Tamil Nadu, the belief is that if jallikattu takes place, there will be plenty of rainfall and good harvest. If people believe that performing a yagna will bring rains, others believe that this sport will bring good harvest. Animal welfare organisations are trying to divide the Tamils.

T. Anand Raj,

Chennai

Some people are arguing that people who are against cruelty to animals should stop eating meat, chicken, pork, etc. It is necessary to make a distinction between pleasure and need. Jallikattu is a sport practised just for our pleasure; eating is a need and it is a matter of choice. People say go vegetarian, but it is not realistic for the world to turn vegetarian. What about those who cannot grow vegetables or crops in snow-covered regions, deserts, drought-prone areas etc.? Cattle are reared and poultry bred for food-related needs of human beings. On the other hand, in jallikattu, animals are exploited and their rights are violated.

Nagsen Meshram,

Nagpur

Pride is a changing notion. Today Tamil Nadu can be proud for being at the forefront of the IT industry, for ensuring safety of women. There is no doubt that there was a time when Hindus, both women and men, considered sati a matter of pride. Records show how less than a century ago, untouchability and prohibition of entry of lower castes into temples were considered essential parts of the proud traditions of the oldest religion in the world, but this has not prevented the enactment of progressive legislation. Politicians and actors should not hold back the forward flow of a people’s culture for the sake of electoral gains or continued box office success.

A. Ramachandran,

Palakkad

Whether jallikattu is banned or not, free speech certainly appears to be curtailed. I support the right of the protesters to protest peacefully, but I also strongly condemn the violence against those who raise a voice against the sport. Whoever spoke in support of the ban is now silent or under police protection. As one of the most advanced States in the country, shouldn’t we be behaving better?

Srinivasan Ramakrishnan,

Chennai