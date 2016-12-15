Picking up the pieces

more-in

A lakh trees have been uprooted in Chennai after cyclone Vardah hit the city. I refer to a line in the Editorial, “Through a storm safely” (Dec.14): “Planting trees with strong root systems and pruning the canopy ahead of cyclone season could reduce uprooting.” In some villages where there are large trees in front of houses, there are people who dress the branches. The trunk is kept intact after branches are trimmed. They almost resemble a skeletal structure. This prevents the tree from being uprooted. Perhaps civic authorities and local bodies should think of such steps to minimise damage. In cities, we must also remember what an environmental activist based in Chennai has said: “I wish those in the administration come up with a tree health management system. Trees need to be considered as environmental infrastructure and looked after....”

K. Somasundaram,

Devakottai, Tamil Nadu

The Hindu’s certificate in the Editorial, “that it is to the Tamil Nadu government’s credit that basic mobility was restored overnight, and fallen trees were removed to allow some traffic to ply”, is a feather in the cap of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Relief and rescue operations after the cyclone appear to have given the AIADMK government a chance to prove its ability to govern. It seems to have got off to a good start.

G. Purushothaman,

Tirunelveli

Most roads and streets in Chennai and its surroundings resemble a giant fallen forest. While one cannot avoid nature’s fury, what can be avoided is the “cable-mess” on the ground and around mangled trees and lamp posts — wires of various dimensions that carry cable television signals. In many cases, cables wrapped around the hood of a lamp post have ruptured the frame. Several trees and lamp posts have fallen because they were pulled down by cable wiring tied to ‘weaker’ trees. Cyclists and people moving around after the cyclone have tripped on these cables. The government should instruct cable operators to use safer methods for cabling such as pipe conduits above or below the ground.

Kannan Subramanian Ramakrishnan,

Chennai