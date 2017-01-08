Parched earth

more-in

We are paying the penalty for not following rain harvesting with sincerity (Tamil Nadu editions, “Alarming dip in water table across districts”, Jan.7 and “Rain-starved Chennai sees dipping water table”, Jan.6). Even with a marginal monsoon, rain water harvesting can ensure nearly four times the optimal water requirement for agriculture, drinking and domestic needs. Allowing the wastage of water run-off is unfortunate. At least now we should desilt most of our waterbodies, and create and repair water harvesting structures especially in the rural areas on a warfooting. Water resources development should be looked after by socially aware engineers.

P.C. Pandian,

Chennai

It is painful to read about agrarian distress due to crop failure and an inability to pay back debts. Is there no lasting solution to this problem other than appealing to the Central government for relief packages? As we are likely to face increasing natural calamities such as poor or excessive rains, cyclones and dealing with the politics of the upstream States over water sharing, there is a need for a unified state policy to handle all this, maximise production and offer stability to farmers. Smaller land holdings should be consolidated into larger holdings to form co-operative farms, offering shares to farmers pro-rata and salaries if they also work in the farm.

This way, availability of loans, application of scientific methods in farming, and even marketing and financial management will be easier. Large land holdings can have their own captive water storage and granaries to stock during better times and tide over in leaner seasons. Individual losses can be avoided. Scientists can offer advice on crop selection and improving soil fertility.

S. Sankar,

Chennai