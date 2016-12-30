Palestine and its identity

more-in

Modern history tells us that Jews comprised just two per cent of the population of Palestine, the rest being Arab-Palestinians. Within 30 years the demography of Palestine changed; Jews were more than 30 per cent. By 1948, Jews comprised more than 40 per cent of Palestine. Now, entire Palestinian villages have vanished, their fertile lands confiscated and they have been rendered homeless. They have become refugees in their own land. Israel may want nothing short of a Greater Israel, but it will remain a dream. Israel has to recognise the legitimate rights of the Palestinians and pursue a realistic policy for a lasting peace in West Asia (“Tel Aviv on tenterhooks”, Dec.29).

N. Jan Mohammed,

Chennai

The denial of compliance with UNSC resolution 2334 not only highlights the expansionist intention of Israel but also dilutes the UNSC’s enforcement powers. The Oslo Accord or the act of “mere recognition of PLO” have been the veils behind which Israel has been committing crimes.

It is probably time for next UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Fatou Bensouda to sharpen their stances. Palestine is too weak a state to work for its own liberation. Therefore, the international community should join hands to help it. West Bank, East Jerusalem or the Gaza Strip are disputed not only because they are claimed by two nations but also because of the complacency of the international community.

Shivam Dwivedi,

Lucknow