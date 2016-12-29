Pakistan’s CPEC offer

more-in

Just as China is sensitive about the “One China” policy, so too is India regarding “One Kashmir”. China is aware that the CPEC passes thorough the disputed territory of Kashmir (Editorial, Dec.28). It will amount to legally accepting the infiltration/occupation by both Pakistan and China. The CPEC connects the economy of Pakistan with the economy of the Xinjiang province, which is not the principal economic centre of China as most manufacturing hubs are on the east coast. The east coast of China is served by many ports and sea transportation is far lower cost-wise than the land route. Some analysts are of the view that the project is for a naval station. Others say that given the volatile situation in Balochistan, China is seeking the protection of the Pakistan Army for the execution, maintenance and safety of the project.

H.N. Ramakrishna,

Bengaluru

It appears only to be a strategic attempt to “compact” Indian influence in the region. The use of words by the Pakistani general suggesting that India should “shelve anti-Pakistan activities and subversion” clearly isn’t the most polite invitation. India should be given an assurance that its concerns will be taken seriously.

Monika Singh,

Sonipat, Haryana