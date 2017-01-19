On an equal footing

more-in

The Border Security Force (BSF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) should be separated from the Central Armed Police Forces under the Ministry of Home Affairs and be brought under the Ministry of Defence, as neither of them deals with domestic law and order situations but with frontier protection — a key concern for a country encountering cross-border terrorism on a daily basis.

The responsibilities, training and gallantry of the BSF and ITBP are on a par with that of the Army. Then why the disparity in pay, treatment and recognition?

Sreerag Raman Sreenivasan,

Trivandrum