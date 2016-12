more-in

Hearty congratulations to King Carl for winning the world chess championship for the third time in a row, and at 26 (‘Sport’ – “No stopping the Carlsen juggernaut”, Dec.2). One hopes that this versatile and worthy sportsperson goes even further. It is a pity that this daily did not write about at least the two decisive games of the longer format.

Bhooma Ramanarayanan, Chennai