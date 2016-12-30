Off the rails

more-in

Yet another railway accident. The derailment of the Sealdah-Ajmer Express which has left 62 passengers injured (Dec.29) only shows that lip service is being paid to enhancing railway safety. The Railway Budget should focus on safety rather than talking big about bullet train projects.

Kaushik Pandey,

Varanasi

There seems to be no end to the number of such railway accidents. Once again the Commissioner of Railway Safety of the circle concerned will visit the accident site, have a press briefing, order a “thorough probe” and the matter will end. Commissioners should step up routine checks at regular intervals. Safety teams need to make inspections.

Thirumeni Jayaraman,

Tiruchi