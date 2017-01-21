Obama’s imprint

more-in

As Barack Obama walks into history, it’s time to introspect (“Autumn and its discontents”, Jan.20). He was the perfect ambassador for the American ideals of freedom and liberalism. He was also steadfast in his support for family values and love and compassion for fellow citizens. Finally, he must be given credit for “smokin’ out” Osama bin Laden. The world needs more leaders like Barack Obama. His charm, honesty, warmth and patriotism are an inspiration for an entire generation.

Gulbahar S. Sidhu,

Jalandhar, Punjab