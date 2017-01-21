Letters

Obama’s imprint

more-in

 

As Barack Obama walks into history, it’s time to introspect (“Autumn and its discontents”, Jan.20). He was the perfect ambassador for the American ideals of freedom and liberalism. He was also steadfast in his support for family values and love and compassion for fellow citizens. Finally, he must be given credit for “smokin’ out” Osama bin Laden. The world needs more leaders like Barack Obama. His charm, honesty, warmth and patriotism are an inspiration for an entire generation.

Gulbahar S. Sidhu,

Jalandhar, Punjab

Post a Comment
More In Letters
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2017 2:16:39 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/Obama%E2%80%99s-imprint/article17070025.ece

© The Hindu