Letters

Multifaceted Cho

more-in

In the death of Cho S. Ramaswamy, the nation has lost a stalwart journalist, a fearless political commentator, and an astute political analyst. None in the country have made such a strong imprint as he did in such varied fields (Editorial – “Cho Ramaswamy, wit and analyst”, Dec.8).

When the government issued a postage stamp on Sanjay Gandhi posthumously, Cho issued his own stamp honouring Capt. Saxena, the pilot who died with Sanjay.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

Cho’s image as a daring and dashing political commentator can never be erased. He was a versatile personality, itself a rarity, airing his calibre in fields as diverse as law, acting, journalism and politics. He will be missed.

 

Buggana Madhu Sudhan Reddy,

Bethamcherla, Andhra Pradesh

Post a Comment
More In Letters
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 9, 2016 2:59:12 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/Multifaceted-Cho/article16779339.ece

© The Hindu