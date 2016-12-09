Multifaceted Cho

more-in

In the death of Cho S. Ramaswamy, the nation has lost a stalwart journalist, a fearless political commentator, and an astute political analyst. None in the country have made such a strong imprint as he did in such varied fields (Editorial – “Cho Ramaswamy, wit and analyst”, Dec.8).

When the government issued a postage stamp on Sanjay Gandhi posthumously, Cho issued his own stamp honouring Capt. Saxena, the pilot who died with Sanjay.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

Cho’s image as a daring and dashing political commentator can never be erased. He was a versatile personality, itself a rarity, airing his calibre in fields as diverse as law, acting, journalism and politics. He will be missed.

Buggana Madhu Sudhan Reddy,

Bethamcherla, Andhra Pradesh