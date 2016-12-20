Much-loved doctor

Letters

With the passing away of Dr. Prema Krishnaswami, India has lost one of its renowned gynaecologists (Some editions, “Renowned gynaecologist Prema Krishnaswami dies”, Dec.15). Young doctors should try to emulate her inspirational qualities not only in treating the patients well but also in carrying out various philanthropic activities for the public at large. Her services to society in various fields will be cherished for a long time to come.

Nyapathy Raghava Rao,

Chennai

