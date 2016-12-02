Letters

Missing girl children

Revelations from the data of the Civil Registration System of the Registrar General of India are astonishing (“India’s missing girl children”, Dec.1). It is time to analyse the loopholes in the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act to completely eliminate unscrupulous sex-determination practices. Also, some regions show more gaps in gender status than others; we need to pay attention to these. The government and various NGOs have created much awareness in communities but the change in mindset is still not substantial.

Gagan Pratap Singh, Uttar Pradesh

