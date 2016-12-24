more-in

Manipur is another State which has not known what normal life is ever since the imposition of AFSPA, 1958 (Editorial – “Ending the Manipur blockade”, Dec.22). In spite of half-hearted attempts by the Centre to present political solutions to the conflict between the Kukis, the Nagas and the Meiteis apart from populist measures by the Ibobi Singh government, there is no backbone in any of the measures. Corruption has eaten away at the moral right of the State’s political leaders to work towards a solution.

The Centre’s response to a crisis is usually knee-jerk, till the next crisis flares up. There is no political will to sort out Manipur’s problems, so people continue to migrate to Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Reports of child trafficking, prostitution by poverty-stricken women, drug addiction and alcoholism are on the rise. These are the side effects of a dysfunctional society left on the margins of Indian politics.

Nenem Misao,

New Delhi

The economic blockade has ensured that there is a complete shortage of basic commodities. Businesses are crumbling and students are the hardest hit. The apathy of the Central government and the economic blockade backed by the powerful, ‘outlaw insurgents’ are choking the people of Manipur. Retaliation seems to the only way left to channelise the frustration and anger of the affected people given an inefficient government and an apathetic Centre. The UNC too should realise it can’t take us hostage to pursue its demands.

Th Luwangamba,

Imphal, Manipur

It is disappointing that the news does not cover the whole truth. It is coloured with news from the Valley people’s perspective. There is no mention of the havoc being created to the Naga people.

In Manipur, the situation has been painful. In the name of enforcing bandhs, transport vehicles which belong to the Nagas of Manipur have been destroyed. The rest of India has no idea about the social unrest which is going on in Manipur. The media has also failed to highlight this.

Wungreithan Jajo,

Mysuru