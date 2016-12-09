Know your English

more-in

The first section of the “Essay” paper of the UPSC main examination for the civil services held on December 3, 2016 (where candidates have to write two essays out of ten subjects in two sections of five each) had the topic “If development is not engendered, it is endangered”. It made no sense, as the word “engendered” means “caused” or “produced”. But the intention of the questioner is revealed in the Hindi translation of the topic as it translates “engendered” as gender balanced. By using the word “engendered” in a sense it does not have, the candidates must have been misled. No dictionary suggests that “engendered” has anything to do with gender and it cannot be expected that the candidates will read the Hindi version to get the meaning of the topic. I do hope that the examiners will give credit to those who did not write about gender balance in development. Incidentally, in my search for the meaning of “engender”, I discovered that a feminist organisation in Scotland is called “Engender”. Was the question set in Scottish?

T.P. Sreenivasan,

Thiruvananthapuram