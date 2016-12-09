Jayalalithaa era and after

more-in

The report, “A unexpected setback and a sudden end” (Dec. 8), raises some questions. During the 75 days former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Jayalalithaa was hospitalised, there was not even one telecast of her speech despite it being reported that she had recovered, and even when the hospital’s chief made a categorical statement that she could choose when to be discharged.

Why were top political leaders and special visitors not allowed to see her? When in similar circumstances, MGR was sent to the U.S. for treatment, the public was given frequent updates on his condition and pictures published which showed him recovering. All said and done, the smooth conduct of events after her death deserves appreciation. In this one must compliment the Tamil Nadu police and the party cadre.

Vazuthur Raghavan,

Bengaluru

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Venkaiah Naidu’s statement that the AIADMK is “ideologically near” to the BJP (Dec.8) is loaded with meaning. His prolonged stay in Chennai may be a pointer to the fact that the BJP is now quite keen to be seen as the AIADMK’s ally. However, there is little in common between the ideologies of both parties barring a Hindutva link. If the BJP is keen to play a decisive role in the State, it needs to align with one or other of the two main Dravidian parties. Voters who had given short shrift to a party like the Congress which ruled the State for some time have no great love for the BJP either.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru

The frenzy the visual media displayed in covering events since Jayalalithaa’s hospitalisation is deplorable. It was intrusion into the affairs of the hospital. A set of standards on practices and protocol needs to be evolved by the Press Council of India that ensures fair and decent coverage.

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi

The arguments in the article, “Guardians of federalism” (Dec. 8), on need for cooperation, if not unity, by the AIADMK and the DMK keeping in mind the larger interests of Tamil Nadu are justifiable. Both parties follow almost the same principles and policies. Their separate paths now were only on account of leadership or personality clashes. A unification should be thought of and I hope that such a discussion would not be out of place.

T. K. Abdul Razack,

Kozhikode

It is time the AIADMK and DMK shed their differences to protect the autonomy of the State which is under threat. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam must take forward the constructive opposition by his predecessor Jayalalithaa on the GST issue and ensure that the economic interests of the State are protected. Recent statements made by the central leadership of the BJP make it clear that the party is ready to fish in the muddied waters of Tamil Nadu politics. That the BJP will be ready to play the communal card to further its interests in the State — and as it had done in other States — cannot be ruled out. Hence it is imperative that the two Dravidian parties join hands.

T. Ajeesh Ferdin,

Manapparai, Tamil Nadu

There can be no second opinion that the dignified act of the DMK leadership to pay homage to Jayalalithaa has opened a new chapter in the annals of Tamil Nadu politics. The generous tribute by DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi will go a long way in developing a healthy political trend as well as fostering camaraderie among politicians who may not see eye to eye on issues.

Shalini Gerald,

Chennai

Within a short span, two giant leaders — Fidel Castro and Jayalalithaa —have passed away. But the contrast in their lives and work is striking. Fidel Castro forbade the development of a personality cult; Jayalalithaa did not mind it. While Castro led Cubans to be a self-respecting, progressive, healthy and well-educated people, it is an oddity that Jayalalithaa promoted dependency by the people.

R.S. Chouhan,

Jaipur

Jayalalithaa did command the admiration of even her political rivals. The DMK seems to have raised the prospect of better relations between the two parties which have fought some of the most ugly battles in Indian politics. She is no more but her party should continue her welfare schemes which have had a positive impact on the poor.

Calicut Krishnan Subramaniam,

Navi Mumbai

A few readers in this column have commented on the freebies being doled out by the AIADMK government as being a drain on the exchequer. But the ground realities point to the absolute necessity of such largesse. There is no social welfare net for the poor and needy who are neglected by their kith and kin; there are ‘n’ number of such families in rural Tamil Nadu. They are not paid real-time wages by landlords and their meagre possessions of landholdings are usurped by money-lenders. One cannot criticise Jayalalithaa who has saved millions from poverty and starvation.

T.M. Ranganathan,

Srirangam, Tamil Nadu

If O. Panneerselvam wants to provide good governance, he has to handle the “Sasikala factor” dexterously (“Mannargudi clan hogs limelight at funeral, triggers controversy”, Dec.7). There is no dearth of talent as far as administration is concerned; in this one can think of a number of diligent, talented, experienced as well as young IAS and IPS officers and the government must utilise their services to the full. The flood of visitors at Marina beach to pay their tributes to Jayalalithaa at her memorial shows the impact her administration has had on hundreds of thousands of people in the State.

S. Ramakrishnasayee,

Ranipet, Tamil Nadu