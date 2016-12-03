Instilling patriotism

more-in

The move by the Supreme Court ordering every cinema hall to play the national anthem before any screening must be taken a step further. It must be done in Parliament and all State Assemblies before beginning the day’s business and our elected representatives must demonstrate that they are role models. Let this simple but powerful practice exhibiting a spirit of patriotism remind them everyday that all resources of the country belong to the nation and that disputes can be settled amicably.

A.V. Ramanathan, Chennai