India on a roll

more-in

The authoritative victory of Team India in the cricket Test against England at Chennai marks the memorable culmination of a series of spectacular performances in recent times (“India ends year on a high with a record streak”, Dec.21). The emphatic win can be attributed to the cohesiveness, team spirit and commitment merged with an indomitable will to succeed. Virat Kohli, who has blossomed as a player and a captain, is proving himself to be the apt successor to M.S. Dhoni. India truly stamped its supremacy in all departments of the game. What stands out in this team is the new-found killer instinct coupled with the superlative performance/resistance by the lower order batsmen who have risen to the occasion in crunch times.

B. Suresh Kumar,

Coimbatore

By clinching the series 4-0, Team India has not only displayed its supremacy in all departments of the game against the visiting English team but has also proved that it can create miracles on home grounds. Rarely does one see all the Indian players coming out with superlative performances in a series and keeping the pressure on their opponents almost all through. It is great team work in the true sense of the term!

Though the fifth and final test at Chennai was heading towards a draw, India transformed it into a thrilling win, thanks to super hero R. Jadeja whose left-arm leg spin bowling cast a magic spell and which led to a collapse of England’s batting. Both Virat Kohli, the captain, and Anil Kumble, the coach, have done their homework. One cannot forget Karun Nair as well. Complacency should not set in thereby underestimating the strength and capacity of the rival team.

Prem K. Menon,

Mumbai