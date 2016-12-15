more-in

A snippet, “Illicit earnings seized” (From the Archives – Dec.9, 1966”, Dec.9), on how ‘Rs.12.50 lakhs accruing from black money transactions’ was seized by the Enforcement Directorate, proves that black money dealings, which we are trying now to wipe out, were prevalent even 50 years ago when money circulation was comparatively less. This strengthens the fact that black money hoarding is a perpetual menace which cannot be eradicated overnight.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

I have been reading The Hindu for the past 60 years ever since I was 12. Among your regular columns I like the Archives as it brings back memories of the past. A piece (Oct.5), “Study of student grievances” (Oct.6, 1966), on how Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had said that some kind of machinery should be set up to which the students could put forth their grievances, was interesting. While she wanted such machinery at the lower (district) level, we have grievance redress only at the university level; even they are not governed, as they should be. Educational authorities and the Ministry of Consumer Affairs must sit together to evolve such mechanisms of redress in all colleges so that the energy of students is harnessed in a positive way.

M.R. Krishnan,

Chennai