From star to ‘iron lady’

more-in

The death of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Jayalalithaa has left an irreplaceable void in Indian politics (“Jayalalithaa no more”, Dec.6). With her remarkable style of leadership, she carved a niche for herself in contemporary politics. She could win the hearts of the masses with her populism and win the political wars against rivals with her iron grit. She sailed against the wind, surpassing all odds in a male-dominated world of politics and reaching the pinnacle of absolute power in the arena of Tamil politics. She will always be remembered for her never-say-die attitude.

D.V.G. Sankararao,

Nellimarla, Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu has lost a dominant politician and an excellent administrator. In turn, the country has lost a stable and sober voice. As the undisputed and supreme leader of her party, Jayalalithaa had the stature, the clout and the political space to dictate power arrangements in the State and in the country. She will be missed.

K. S. Jayatheertha,

Bengaluru

The rise of Jayalalithaa, from a reluctant actor and reluctant politician, to become a prominent figure in Tamil Nadu politics is the stuff of legend. It was her indomitable spirit to face any hurdle head on that kept her way ahead. Her legacy lies in the host of welfare schemes she created to benefit various sections in the State. While she commanded unflinching loyalty among her partymen, the absence of a second rung leadership which could be as charismatic and influential as her is likely to pose a challenge to its fortunes as a political organisation.

R. Prabhu Raj,

Bengaluru

Jayalalithaa had very few who could emulate her in the political arena. She will remain the uncrowned queen who always had compassion for the poor and the needy throughout her political life. In her demise the country has lost a leader par excellence.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

It has never been easy for a woman politician to fight a political battle dominated by men. While many of Jayalalithaa’s political actions are open to critical analysis, one has to acknowledge that it was no mean achievement to keep the party united and bring it to power even after biting dust a number of times. She crafted a space for herself and brought stability to the party and the State.

M. Nagaraja Shetty,

Bengaluru

The huge crowds that turned up to pay their last respects to the AIADMK leader is ample proof of the adoration and respect the people of Tamil Nadu had for her. Though one can ascribe this to her charisma, it must be understood that it is largely the welfare measures she implemented that endeared her to the large chunk of the poor and the needy.

In this she set a benchmark that must be further extended. One has to watch the future of politics in the State.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

Can the AIADMK survive? Mr. O. Panneerselvam might be able to spring a few surprises and one has to wait and watch. What happens to the Dravidian party will also hold lessons for parties which are led by ‘super powerful’ leaders.

J. Akshobhya,

Mysuru

The kind of support and affection Amma got from people of Tamil Nadu is rare and shows that she ruled the hearts of the State’s citizens. Her various policies that let the State prosper socio-economically and which kept in mind the marginalised person are what have made her a true stateswoman. Her legacy must continue.

Gagan Pratap Singh,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Jayalalithaa’s passing robs Tamil Nadu politics of perhaps its most dominant player, leaving a vacuum her party is bound to struggle to fill. A part of her rule was marked by autocracy, corruption and nepotism, repression of the media, spats with the Centre and prolonged battles with neighbouring States over water sharing. In personality-driven Tamil politics, one needs to ask the question whether the AIADMK can throw up another figure to rival or match MGR and Jayalalithaa.

J.S. Acharya,

Hyderabad

Rarely has the nation witnessed such a torrent of love for a regional leader (“State plunges into mourning”, Dec.6). Jayalalithaa was a benevolent leader, consummate politician, an enigma and a worthy opponent in a political fight. Her populist programmes, implemented with a rare zeal, heralded a permanent change in the political discourse. Fundamental to her vision was the yearning for an egalitarian society where the poor enjoyed the rightful benefits of economic progress through the government.

Haridasan Rajan,

Kozhikode

To say that Jayalalithaa’s demise has left a huge crater in Indian politics would be an understatement. Her bold decisions and straightforward opinions on national issues and State issues alike made her stand out. Her fiery speeches and excellent command over Tamil and English placed her several notches above many of her contemporaries. Like her or hate her, you could never ignore her. Tamil Nadu politics will not be the same without her.

A. Saranya,

Chennai

Amma shone in whatever line she chose – acting as well as politics. As a successful heroine, she proved her mettle and subsequently became the queen of Tamil cinema. As a politician, her entire life was dedicated to the welfare of Tamil Nadu and its people. She has never looked back except for a brief period when she was imprisoned on corruption charges and there was mud-slinging against her by her detractors. As a Chief Minister, she was instrumental in pioneering a number of social sector schemes. The cradle baby scheme, chiefly aimed at rooting out female foeticide and infanticide, stands out. In her passing, she has left behind a rich legacy and one hopes that her successor, a staunch loyalist, will leave no stone unturned in developing the State even further.

Jayant Mukherjee,

Kolkata

After watching the sea of humanity at the funeral of Jayalalithaa, the question that came to mind was: who after her? The success of Amma as a politician mirrors that of Cuba’s Fidel Castro. She connected so well with the common man. No other politician in living memory has been able to achieve this.

The rank and file within the AIADMK should ponder over what they saw at the Marina in Chennai — that the iconic Jayalalithaa’s legacy has not been in vain.

K.P. Prabhakaran Nair,

Kozhikode