For inclusion

December 3 is International Day of Persons with Disabilities and it is pertinent to examine how many of us are aware of developments in the field.

As a researcher with visual impairment, I often find that library staff are unaware of the way blind persons can study. I have often ended up giving information on various text-to-speech software.

Once aware of the issues, people are most often willing to make spaces disabled-friendly but do not know what to do and how to do it. Therefore, awareness should not be limited to impairment per se but also the ways through which spaces, including attitudes, have been and can be made inclusive.

Pragya Deora, New Delhi