For a cashless economy

Every other economic think tank in the country is busy criticising the government’s demonetisation move, including Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen (“Serious job losses are taking place”, Jan.18). But no one stops to think that maybe it is high time we embraced a cashless economy and reduced paper notes, at least for the sake of accountability. Instead, people who want a cashless economy are being demotivated and criticised. Think tanks must come forward to give suggestions to the government and iron out differences and air their concerns rather than lash out.

Suhas Lakshmisha Yadav,

New Delhi