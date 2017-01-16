Food quality

more-in

BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav’s video clip is a wake-up call to the top brass in all our defence establishments. The daily ration allowance of ₹95 is peanuts to say the least. The Comptroller and Auditor General has also pulled up the Indian Army over the dismal quality of food that was being served to troops. When viewed against this backdrop, Yadav has done nothing wrong and it is time for the government to clean up army kitchens, both literally and figuratively.

M. Somasekhar Prasad,

Badvel, Andhra Pradesh