Food fortification

India has one of the largest percentages of children affected with stunting and wasting, the most vital cause of this being nutrient-deficit food and diet (‘Weekend Being’ page – “Getting right, the nutrient spike”, Dec.25). With inflation, most people don’t have access to pulses which are not only a staple food but also a food source with essential proteins and micronutrients. Thus it is valuable to fortify our cereals and coarse foodgrains. Our current pulse production is significantly low and there is a need for a coherent policy to increase productivity and incentivise farmers to grow more pulses by backing it with a robust procurement policy.

Gagan Pratap Singh,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

