Fading of Parliament

We seem to have moved from an era of policy paralysis to one of institutional paralysis (“The unmaking of Parliament”, Dec.19). A great institution like Parliament has been reduced to a mere congregation of sloganeers and claques. Linking MPs’ salaries to the working hours of Parliament and imposing a penalty on our MPs for causing disruption seems to be the only viable but short-term remedy.

Arvind Singh Chauhan,

Salooni, Himachal Pradesh

Petty politics is crippling our temple of democracy. Unreasonable sloganeering, orchestrated dharnas, politically motivated mud-slinging, and disrespecting the sanctity of Parliament are acts that constitute a constitutional sin. Crucial economic legislation is being delayed while important social welfare legislation is unlikely to see the light of day. It is as if the law-making function has been delegated to the bureaucratic machinery. It designs the policies, and leaves them to politicians to get them passed within an hour or two. This creates a bad precedent.

The whole world sees us as a bright spot in the world economy and we cannot afford to stall the legislative machinery of the state.

Gaurav Singhal,

Rewari, Haryana

The number of working hours in each session of Parliament appears to be reducing when they could have been used for productive work and public good. The only heartening aspect of this session was the passing of the Disabilities Bill. For those who are marginalised, the wait will continue. For example, people living with HIV will have to wait to get their grievances redressed despite the amendments to the HIV Bill. Crucial debate on GST too could not take place.

Manful Khan,

Jaipur

I do not know what the Speakers of both Houses are doing. They appear to be very predictable in the sense that even a slight disruption leads to an adjournment. Speakers need to be bold and take all possible actions for the smooth functioning of the House.

Akshay Dhadda,

Jaipur

Parliament is the platform where our representatives get to voice opinions and air the suggestions of those they represent. The Opposition has to play an important role of critically analysing the actions of government. This brings out the flaws of ongoing policies and triggers thought for better measures. What we see now is that parliamentary sessions are arenas for mud-slinging. When the common man is becoming politically mature, why are our politicians lagging behind?

Aditi Parab,

Mumbai

It is disappointing to see that apart from passing two Bills, nothing productive was accomplished in the winter session. The Opposition appears to be following a one-size-fits-all approach; stalling parliamentary proceedings is not the solution for all problems. The multiple Ds of democracy — debate, discussion, dissent and decision — are being replaced with a single D, disruption. The time is not far away when people will begin to lose faith in our democratic system.

Sindhu C.V.,

Mulbagal, Karnataka

Parliamentary sessions appear to be ending on trivial grounds such as an insistence by the Opposition that the Prime Minister reply to everything. A major part of the blame has to be borne by the Opposition, especially the Congress, which has exhibited its greed for a place in the political limelight and created an impression that it is an alternative political outfit despite its scam and corruption-tainted past. Sections of the media also seem to be siding with the Congress, which is quite unfortunate. Too much hype is being created against a well-meaning Prime Minister. The media has to be always neutral.

V.S. Ganeshan,

Bengaluru

On its part, the ruling party, with its comfortable majority and no coalition compulsions, should display more sagacity by initiating and encouraging debate. A decision such as demonetisation, which has left deep scars on the poor, rightfully deserves comprehensive debate. Accusing the Opposition of stalling proceedings does not put the ruling party and the Prime Minister, who is renowned for his charisma and oratorial skills, in good light. Finally, the Opposition should not make statements which are merely meant to be sensationalist. If there is any truth in allegations of corruption in high places, it has to be shared with the general public.

P.S.S. Murthy,

Hyderabad

How do we expect our nation to progress when our elected leaders fight like enemies at all times? These are the same leaders who preach ethics, sincerity and hard work to us. The ruling party has been elected with a clear mandate and its work is what will take the nation forward. Blame games need to end and a fresh beginning needs to be made. At 70, if India cannot get things done, we would never be truly counted as a country which aspires to be in a league of its own.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad