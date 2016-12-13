Dr. Singh’s critique

more-in

The article, “Making of a mammoth tragedy” (Dec.9), appears to be a harsh analysis of the impact of demonetisation. On the contrary, it will help in curbing black money and counterfeit currency and prompt people to move towards a digital economy. These are hard times but the way people are willing to adapt to a new technology shows their whole-hearted support for the Prime Minister’s initiative. The innovative concessions announced will only help us achieve a cashless society, leading to increased GDP and growth rate.

Nishant Tyagi,

New Delhi

The unfortunate truth is that political parties, especially the Indian National Congress, are responsible for the way the parallel economy has grown. Therefore, it was shocking to read the article by a top economist and a respectable statesman. Dr. Manmohan Singh has unparalleled economic experience and should explain why he did not act to curtail black money. Why did he not take the initiative to open more bank branches in rural India?

Alexander G.C.,

Chevayur, Kozhikode

It is a fact that millions of agriculture workers and construction workers receive and deal with only cash. And they have been exploited as well. Red tapism, corruption, the presence of agents and middlemen and political games have only added to their agony.

The alternative solution is to uplift their financial conditions the digital way. By bypassing middlemen and the corrupt, they can have a better life. It is a fact that in most developed countries, people have progressed with digital solutions.

Dinil J.K.,

Thiruvananthapuram

Dr. Singh should be commended for his bold and precise exposition of the implications of the note ban. He has in fact taken the lead in saying that the emperor has no clothes. The ill-planned move by the government has only ended up affecting honest citizens.

K.R. Jayaprakash Rao,

Mysuru

The article raises a few valid points. Though the objective of the demonetisation exercise has never been questioned, it is the way it has been implemented that has left a lot to desired. It appears to be a hasty decision given how ill-prepared the banks still are. Rural India has been greatly inconvenienced. Although most Indians are optimistic and ready to face temporary hardship, it remains to be seen whether there will be the desired results. I doubt whether the introduction of higher denomination currency notes will help curb the generation of black money.

Akshay R. Karajagi,

Belagavi, Karnataka

Demonetisation had an objective but the way it has played out is shocking. The poor have been severely affected. The middle class is still struggling to have access to notes. . Demonetisation has hit the uneducated, daily wage labourers and those who have no idea of digital transactions.

P. Ngaubalen Cheibuba,

Imphal West, Manipur

The article was a lucid narrative on the impact of demonetisation and comes in handy for even those of us who do not have a grounding in economics. The incentives on e-payments are akin to putting the cart before the horse. Had there been a clear idea of making India a cash-less economy — as is being claimed to be one of the objectives of demonetisation — officials in the Narendra Modi government should have worked on this for several months to educate the common man on the usefulness of e-transactions. The decision on demonetisation should have come only after a vast majority of citizens became familiar and comfortable with the nitty-gritty of e-commerce.

Syed Sultan Mohiddin,

Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh