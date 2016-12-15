Demonetisation’s narrative

more-in

The article, “Why ‘cashless’ may be the new normal” (Dec.14), brings out issues that are becoming evident even to the uninitiated in this protracted roll-out of demonetisation with shifting goalposts. There is no alternative than going plastic is what is being thrown down disdainfully as a solution to this fait accompli of demonetisation. The reason of market economics is being cited, but no thought is being spared for the welfare of the poor and illiterate masses who are being ruthlessly pushed into a mode of transaction which they can hardly understand or control. Even for the educated, security in Net operations is an issue.

Finally, it is clear that demonetisation is definitely not about black money. Shorn of its moral veneer, it is all about a state-finance nexus to the detriment of vast sections of people and their livelihoods.

Vijayalakshmi B.,

Hyderabad

Every day there are reports of diversion of new Rs.2,000 and Rs.500 notes into the hands of the rich and the unscrupulous, which is in sharp contrast to the common man who is still struggling to withdraw Rs.2,000 from his/her account. How else does one explain the long queues outside ATMs? The demonetisation exercise is going off track and is like waiting for a bucket with holes to get full.

K. Vijayaraghavan,

Hyderabad

The cause for demonetisation is to attack black money, money laundering, terrorism and market informality. These are laudable but the fact is that many of us are suffering due to the cash crunch. Casual labourers are the hardest hit. The digital world is unknown to them. The government needs to have an army of volunteers who can repose their faith in digitisation and address their fears. It is only then that a cashless economy can be made the new normal.

Jashandeep Kaur Ahluwalia,

Khanna, Punjab

The sudden cash crunch is forcing many to move towards alternative methods of payment. But do we have adequate education about Internet banking? In government schools, for instance, how many students know how to operate a computer? The concept of smart classes is very important. Technological infrastructure must be improved in government schools as it is from here that a chunk of the population will come into the informal sector. To expect a daily wage labourer to carry out an online payment is unrealistic but we can teach his children how to do it.

Vivek Mohan,

Dehradun

The fact that people are now diverting new denominations into their accounts shows how some persons are ahead of the system. Demonetisation is one method to curb black money but there are more structured approaches that are needed to curb the generation of black money. Tax reforms are needed but there need to be more incentives for honest taxpayers. High-value deals such as real estate and jewellery need to be made more transparent and payment by cheque or online payment only accepted. It is a long and hard battle against corruption before India can improve its standing from being one of the most corrupt countries.

D.B.N. Murthy,

Bengaluru

Even a month after its inception, I fail to comprehend the whole ‘circus of demonetisation’. At the advent, the government brought in the issue of black money, counterfeit currency and terrorism. Now, it is taking shelter under the umbrella of ‘Digital India’ and ‘transforming India into a cashless economy’. Statistics show that less than 1 per cent of currency is counterfeit. Also, a very marginal amount of black money generated is stored as cash. No measure by the government, irrespective of its goodwill, should come at the cost of the lives of the very people it aims to serve. The government needs to be less ideological and more pragmatic in its approach in this traumatising business of demonetisation.

Kritika Jain,

New Delhi