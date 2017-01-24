Debating jallikattu

more-in

The protests across Tamil Nadu to restore jallikattu can only be labelled as an attempt to cock a snook at the law. To be condemned as well is the unseemly haste on the part of the Central and State governments to prop up the demonstrations by devising an ordinance to legalise a violation of the Supreme Court’s ruling. The way events have progressed is evidence of a confluence of disparate but opportunistic political interests. The sudden enthusiasm for jallikattu is nothing but rivalry between the two main Dravidian parties making a reappearance. The Central government’s support for a distorted reading of Tamil culture is only a shameful attempt at gaining a toehold in local politics. The way this protest has evolved will only encourage similar movements in other States. There will be legal challenges to resorting to the ordinance route.

T.C. Narayan,

Bengaluru

A number of views have been expressed in this newspaper about the reasons for the jallikattu issue exploding into a major rallying point these past few days. Perhaps the most important and least appreciated one is the fact that what is being witnessed is the direct consequence of a near absence of healthy political discourse and debate in the State over the last few decades. Other than the top leadership of the two major parties in the State taking potshots at each other, have we witnessed any meaningful debate in the Assembly? It is also an unfortunate fact that over the last six years, voices of dissent have been systematically stifled with a slew of defamation cases. The jallikattu agitation is but a manifestation of the release of all the pent-up frustration and anger of a populace that feels it has been taken for a ride for too long. True democracy is messy but it provides a safety valve before issues get out of hand. It is a wake-up call for the political establishment of the State.

K. Balakesari,

Chennai

The large number of protesters on Marina beach appear to be obstinate. Most of them are youth and their aim of having gathered there to protect “Tamil culture” is well-intentioned but was it really for a true cultural cause? They need to be rational instead of being emotional. These youth are India’s future and their actions must reflect rational thought. Much of that energy on show at Marina beach should have been channellised to fight for causes such as water conservation, changes in the education system, fighting corruption and crimes against women.

Narsing M. Kendre,

Pangaon, Latur, Maharashtra

No culture propagates entertainment by torturing animals. No “tradition” which does this is worth emulating (Editorial – “In fruitless pursuit of permanence”, Jan.24). Our courts have played a sterling role in the elimination of social malpractices. However, they depend on the government to ensure implementation of their decisions. In the case of jallikattu, both the Central and State governments joined hands to thwart the Supreme Court ruling. This could open a Pandora’s box where people resort to using protest as an instrument to perpetuate unwanted practices in the name of culture and custom.

Y.G. Chouksey,

Pune

Though I am not in favour of or against jallikattu, I am against (young) people losing their lives in the name of culture. Such a culture which has scant respect for human life is no culture at all. While those who protest will return to their daily routine, the families of those dead or severely injured will have to bear the loss. Let us stop the culture which snuffs out the lives of people and animals.

Gopal S.,

Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh

Whether a dangerous sport such as jallikattu can be called culture is a moot point. But given that the State government has promised action, saner counsel should prevail and allow the State return to normalcy. Trying to prove that might is right will lead nowhere. On its part, the State government too has not covered itself with glory.

V. Jayaraman,

Chennai

An issue that has come up in the context of the the jallikattu ban is the “loss of native breeds”. Nothing is farther from the truth. Till a few decades ago, bulls were an integral part of rural households and used as draught animals. Now with electrification of villages and mechanisation of agriculture, there is hardly any use for them. Very few rear them. To protect and sustain native breeds, the State government should devise suitable schemes. One such scheme could be the promotion of traditional farming methods in select areas where bulls are used in farming activities such as ploughing, drawing water from wells, extracting oil in the traditional oil mill (chekku) and even transportation. Such farms may be developed as tourist destinations.

A. Louis Martin,

Chennai

To blindly attack animal rights organisations is to ignore their work. Many of them have ensured that manja used in kite-flying has been eliminated after a number of bird species were seriously injured or killed by the sharp thread. Human lives too have been lost in manja-related accidents. Other examples of their activism bearing fruit are the stopping of: the dissection of live rats and frogs in school experiments, the culling of dogs, the use of bears and monkeys in public exhibitions.

Anand Aravamudhan,

Chennai

I do not know how many of the youngsters who joined the protests have witnessed jallikattu. Thirty years ago, as a college student, I saw bulls being driven out of an enclosure. They were in a state of panic seeing the frenzied crowd and ran helter-skelter. A crowd set upon them, twisted their tails and tried to hang onto them. It was fun, frenzy and enjoyment for the men but fear and pain for the bulls.

R. Karpagam,

Coimbatore