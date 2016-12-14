Debating demonetisation

more-in

The articles, “Not a tragedy, but the remedy” (Dec.13) and “Asking the right questions” (Dec.12), responses to Dr. Manmohan Singh’s article, “Makings of a mammoth tragedy” (Dec.9), raise an issue. It is unfortunate that any decision taken by the government is subject to politics.

The fact is that the two articles focussed largely on criticising Dr. Singh’s government and defending demonetisation without taking any responsibility for the inconvenience being caused to the masses. Hardly anyone is questioning demonetisation as a principle — something these articles are constantly portraying — but the way it has been implemented. What does the lack of money in the economy have to do with the surplus created by the NDA government in the early 2000s?

Naveen Rattu,

Chandigarh

The banks that the experts claim exist in villages have little or hardly any money. ATMs, if there are any, do not dispense cash. Cooperative banks do not function on account of the government’s unfair policy. Demonetisation has only caused hardship to the common man and affected the economy.

Kevin Tom Jose,

Kanhangad, Kerala

The sentence “the then Finance Secretary did not think it was a mammoth tragedy... what was logical in 1978 should continue to be logical in 2016” is an unfair dig at Dr. Singh. There is no comparison between what was done then and now. In 1978, the Rs.1,000 note was hardly used; neither were the Rs.5,000 and Rs.10,000 notes. Their demonetisation was of no consequence whatsoever to the common man. Today, demonetising Rs.500 has affected many of us as it is a denomination that is the new Rs.100.

V. Krishnamachari,

Mumbai

While Dr. Singh’s article made a cogently argued case against demonetisation — all without recourse to jargon — I did not find any substantial argument in Bibek Debroy’s response. In fact, the last point that he makes about the Payment of Wages Act of 1936, mandating the use of coins and currency notes, is very odd. I am sure that jute mill owners in the 1930s would have loved this. They would have then paid their workers wages in the form of bales of jute cloth, asking them to barter this for food and clothes.

Almost all civilisations did away with barter as a means of trade centuries ago. As for the amendments that he expected the previous government to make to this rule between 2004 and 2014 or even earlier, the logic used is beyond comprehension.

Bhashyam Srinivasan,

Bengaluru

It does not make sense to compare high-value notes that nobody has seen, barring the mega-rich, to today’s Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes. In the earlier instance of demonetisation, it was only the real black money hoarders who were impacted. In the move in 2016, almost everyone has been hit. While Mr. Debroy tries to contest Dr. Singh’s claim of banking penetration, he doesn’t seem to have the real numbers. The government’s “spokespersons” should realise that it is becoming increasingly difficult to defend demonetisation, which has failed spectacularly. The government has also failed miserably to anticipate the moves of hoarders, resulting in the laundering of black money. The government has been shifting the goalposts. Demonetisation may only help banks get some money which they can possibly lend to the corporate sector.

Jayadeep Purushothaman,

Bengaluru