Countdown to a washout?

With the winter session of Parliament almost over, it is certain that this session will be a washout. Both the BJP and the Opposition are equally responsible for the stalemate. The flip-flop by the Opposition on the demonetisation issue, with demands for an apology from the Prime Minister, and the ruling party’s tactics, with the Prime Minister initially evading attending Parliament and then choosing to blame the Opposition for not allowing him to speak, must be highlighted. The BJP will lose nothing by allowing a debate followed by voting as it has a clear majority in the Lok Sabha. No party appears to be serious about conducting business.

S.V. Venkatakrishnan,

Bengaluru