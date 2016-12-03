Clarification

more-in

With reference to excerpts of the Greek Alternate Foreign Minister’s interview to The Hindu (“‘Demonetisation is a draconian move’,” Nov.26), the Embassy of Greece wishes to declare that some comments by the Alternate Minister concerning recent monetary measures by the Indian government have been presented out of context and thus led to an oversimplification of their meaning.

The Minister was referring to European practices and has explicitly stated that he does not want to make judgment on internal affairs of which he does not have in-depth knowledge.

Panos Kalogeropoulos, Ambassador, Embassy of Greece New Delhi