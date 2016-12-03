Check yourself

more-in

The statistics and the facts on AIDS show that this is a disease that has a far-reaching impact on society and humanity itself. As far as the self-HIV test is concerned, it is quick and ensures privacy but is unavailable in many nations. It is also a fact that when compared to women, men are not being tested for HIV that often. This is because many women get tested during pregnancy as part of the many tests that they undergo. Only 30 per cent of men voluntarily come forward to get themselves tested. This needs to be looked into.

Vangala Vijaya Kumar, Warangal, Telangana